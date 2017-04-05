A man accused in connection with a shooting incident that led to a standoff with RCMP in Pincher Creek in February has been arrested for a third time.

Dewey Todd Starzyk, 53, was arrested at a Coleman home on April 1 after police learned about a robbery that took place during the first week of February in Pincher Creek.

Including his previous offences, Starzyk now faces charges of robbery with a firearm, carrying a weapon while committing an offence, uttering death threats and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as three charges for failing to comply with his conditions.

Following his original arrest in February, Starzyk was commanded to abide by a number of conditions that included a curfew.

He violated that condition on March 6 when RCMP stopped a vehicle driven by Starzyk at 10:06 p.m.

During that stop, police also found a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Starzyk has been remanded to custody and will appear in court on April 6.