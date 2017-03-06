A man who was charged in connection with a shooting incident in Pincher Creek in early February has been arrested for breaching the condition of his release.

On March 3, Pincher Creek RCMP stopped a vehicle, driven by Dewey ‘Todd’ Starzyk at about 10:06 p.m.

Starzyk, 53, had been previously arrested on February 8, after a shooting incident at his home in the community.

He was arrested after a prolonged standoff with the RCMP Emergency Response Team.

Starzyk was released on a number of conditions, including a curfew that he violated when he was pulled over last week.

A subsequent search of his vehicle uncovered a small amount of drugs, believed to be cocaine, as well as various drug paraphernalia.

Starzyk has been charged with one count of breaching his recognizance and one count of possession of a scheduled substance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.