Calgary Flames fans without tickets will be crowding into bars Monday night for game three of their series with the Anaheim Ducks.

It means a big boost for business owners.

“We are expecting a really busy night tonight. It’s going to be crazy on the red mile tonight,” says Trolley 5 owner Ernie Tsu.

A recent study from Moneris, a Canadian credit and debit processor, shows Tsu may be right.

Data collected in the 2015 NHL Playoffs shows Calgary Flames fans spent a staggering 19 per cent more year over year at Calgary bars and pubs and people ate out spending nine per cent more at Calgary restaurants.

“We will see about a 60 percent increase for today just because every single seat will be taken for the game,” says Tsu.

Playoff hockey also means more shifts for Tsu’s staff.

“We’re ready just like any other restaurant and pub on this street,” he says. “We’ve been through it before as have a number of other locations so we’re ready to go.”

However, it’s not just Flames fans finding their way into Calgary’s bars to watch hockey; fans from other Canadian teams that made the cut are heading out to local establishments to cheer on their teams.

“We are finding out there’s a lot of Montreal fans in town and we are filling up for those games and of course Toronto has a good following as well,” says Tsu.

The popular strip where fans gather to watch playoff hockey is not really called the Red Mile anymore but fans still funnel along 17 Avenue.

Police will be in the area ensuring everyone stays safe.

“This isn’t our first playoff game. It’s something we’ve planned and worked on for previous playoffs,” Staff Sergeant Clare Smart with the Calgary Police Service. “Our on-duty officers will be patrolling the downtown core and looking and seeing what the crowds are going to be like.”

There are no plans for an extra increase in police presence Monday night.

“Due to the economic times right now we just want to make sure we are staying within our budget and making sure we will be using our on duty resources,” says Smart. “We will have our mountain bike unit, our patrol, and our beat officers down along 17 Avenue.”

There are parking bans in effect from 7:00 p.m. Monday night until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Calgary police will be updating the road closures on social media.