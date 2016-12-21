Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with leaders of Calgary's business community about the two pipeline projects recently approved by his government and says he is 'extremely confident' they will be built despite stiff opposition.

In late November, the Liberal government approved the Trans Mountain pipeline and Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement.

Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain $6.8B expansion will triple the capacity of an existing line from Edmonton to Burnaby and create an estimated 15,000 jobs.

Line 3 will replace an existing line and increase oil transport to 760,000 barrels per day from Alberta to Wisconsin.

That project will cost $7.5B and create an estimated 7,000 jobs.

During his speech on Wednesday morning, he spoke about how he felt about the city and the impressions he had when he came to the city before.

"I made my feelings about Calgary very clear. I said, 'this place is important'. Calgary, Alberta and all of Western Canada. It's important now and it will be even more important in the future."

He said that his government has made steps to help the struggling families in the city and the province and the pipeline approvals are part of that process.

"For Calgary to succeed, the energy sector needs to be given a real chance to succeed... These approvals are a major win for Canadian workers, for Canadian families and for the Canadian economy."

Trudeau told the gathering that the old way of thinking about the economic/environmental balance is over.

"That way of thinking, knowing we need to choose between growing the economy and protecting the environment, simply doesn't work. Not anymore. And Canadians understand that. Canadians don't want economic growth at any cost. Nor do they want an environmental strategy that treats jobs and growth as an afterthought."

Trudeau did say that he has heard a lot of concerns about the two projects.

"The two main concerns about pipelines and I just came from B.C., so I heard them mirrored, are are you going to protect our coasts, our water and our land from possible accidents and are you meeting our goals of being a strong and positive actor in the fight against climate change."

He says that despite the issues, there is still a considerable amount of support for the projects.

"There are going to be people opposed to pipelines no matter what but there are an awful lot of people who are on side with the approach we're taking... The fact is, people get it and I will encourage everyone to think of this as something we can do together and we can, we will and we should work to make sure this happens."

The Calgary stop is the second in western Canada for Trudeau. On Tuesday, he announced two new emergency towing vessels that will help keep large, disabled, commercial ships away from the shoreline in Vancouver.

Trudeau also met with Mayor Nenshi and visited the MacPhail School of Energy at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

(With files from the Canadian Press)