Police and the family of Fletcher Kimmel are seeking information on his 2016 murder.

The 30-year-old was last seen on security video inside a northeast 7-11 store just before midnight on September 27, 2016. He was seen getting into a black Toyota Rav4.

His family reported him missing and a search was begun, but it turned up no clues. Then on January 29, 2017, a member of the public reported finding human remains near the Jumping Pound Demonstration Forest south of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 22.

An autopsy revealed the remains were Fletcher Kimmel.

"I'll never forget our last words," said Sandra Kimmel, Fletcher's mother. "We were on the way to Kelowna and I told him to take care, and he said 'Will do.'. I have no idea what happened, I know where he was found and nothing else, I was looking forward to seeing him three days later, only to discover I'll never see him again, I'll never talk to him again. I'm now living every parent's nightmare: I have outlived my child."

Investigators say his death was a homicide and several people were likely involved. They released the photo of a man they said used Kimmel’s bank card on October 9, 2016, but stopped short of calling him a suspect.

"It's a person we certainly want to talk to at this particular point, I'm trying to stay away from labels but we want to talk to that person to get an understanding of their involvement in coming across that bank card," said Acting Insp. Paul Wozney of the Major Crimes Unit.

Police say they have exhaused all investigative leads. His mother is pleading for any information.

"We deserve to know what happened, exactly what happened in those final moments. I don't want this to become a case in a file box on a shelf," she said.

Anyone with information about who the man is or any information about the homicide is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.