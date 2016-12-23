Police appeal to public for help to track down stolen trailers
Police collected CCTV footage from the area of the truck and man.
A man made off with two utility trailers from the Foothills Industrial area early Thursday morning and police are asking the public for help to track him down.
A man pulled up to a business in the 5500 block of 51 Avenue SE in a Ford F350 Platinum Edition truck at about 2:20 a.m. and stole a trailer worth about $10,000.
He returned about an hour later and took another trailer that is valued at about $7000, using the same truck.
The man is described as:
- Caucasian
- Shaved Head
- Wearing blue jeans, brown work-style boots, and a black-hooded jacket
The first trailer is described as:
- 2014 Load Trail flat-deck trailer
- Dark blue in colour
- Alberta Licence plate 4RD348
The second trailer is described as:
- 2013 Mirage dump-style trailer
- Black in colour
- Alberta Licence plate Y34349
Police say the truck that was used to haul the trailers away is a 2008 to 2014 model and that it has a distinct lift kit, black oversized wheels, headache rack and a sled deck in the box.
The truck also had a drop-down hitch and police say the licence plate was covered up.
Anyone with information is asked to call The Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637
