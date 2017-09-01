A 33-year-old Calgary man has been charged following a police investigation into reports of sexual assaults in Fish Creek Park.

In the early evening hours of June 11, a 16-year-old boy was riding his bike in the park near the community of Evergreen when he stopped along the pathway. A man allegedly approached the teen and asked inappropriate questions before proceeding to assault the boy. The victim pedaled from the scene to safety.

Nearly three weeks later, a 15-year-old cyclist was approached by a man near the Marshall Springs exit in Fish Creek Park. The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the boy.

On Thursday, August 31, police arrested a man in connection with the investigation into the sexual assaults.

Hannibal Hagan Rodriguez, 33, of Calgary faces charges of:

Sexual assault (two counts)

Sexual interference with a minor

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, September 8.