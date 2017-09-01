CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police apprehend man who allegedly assaulted teenage boys in Fish Creek Park
Marshall Springs sign in Fish Creek Provincial Park
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 4:08PM MDT
A 33-year-old Calgary man has been charged following a police investigation into reports of sexual assaults in Fish Creek Park.
In the early evening hours of June 11, a 16-year-old boy was riding his bike in the park near the community of Evergreen when he stopped along the pathway. A man allegedly approached the teen and asked inappropriate questions before proceeding to assault the boy. The victim pedaled from the scene to safety.
Nearly three weeks later, a 15-year-old cyclist was approached by a man near the Marshall Springs exit in Fish Creek Park. The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the boy.
On Thursday, August 31, police arrested a man in connection with the investigation into the sexual assaults.
Hannibal Hagan Rodriguez, 33, of Calgary faces charges of:
- Sexual assault (two counts)
- Sexual interference with a minor
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, September 8.