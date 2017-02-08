Police shut down a number of roads in the town of Pincher Creek on Wednesday morning after receiving reports of shots fired at a home in the area and have taken one person into custody.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team and Calgary police were called to a home across the street from the Matthew Halton High School at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Local residents say they heard shots fired at the home and say police are negotiating with the person inside.

“I heard that maybe there was somebody with like, a gun, but as for that, I don’t know much more. But if that is true, then that’s pretty crazy though for a small town like this,” said resident Cole Schmidt.

“Just came to watch what was all going on. Know the people and it’s a terrible situation,” said Gord McMullen .

Police say they have secured the high school and that it was closed and classes cancelled before students arrived.

Officials with the Livingstone Range School Division released a statement on the situation saying…

“Just before 6:00 a.m. today, a school bus transportation coordinator attempted to open the gates to the bus compound, but was directed by an onsite RCMP officer to vacate the area. This advisory was then communicated to LRSD senior administration and a precautionary school closure procedure was set in motion.

Deputy Superintendent Darryl Seguin made the decision to close down all Pincher Creek schools administered by Livingstone Range in response to an RCMP directive. School administration, staff, custodians, technical personnel, bus drivers and families/students were informed of the decision through emergency notification protocol, including Power School Alert Solutions (an automated phone-out system), the Division website and social media. Care was taken to ensure that no personnel were onschool premises.”

School officials say all of its students and staff are safe and that police are currently barring access to the high school.

The Pincher Creek Town Office, swimming pool, and community arena have also been closed for the day.

Police cleared the scene just before noon and have taken a man into custody.