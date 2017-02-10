Police at scene of armed standoff in Lethbridge
Armed standoff on Dalhousie Court W
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 3:35PM MST
Lethbridge police are negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home near Dalhousie Court and are asking people to avoid the area.
Police say the man is contained inside the home and that he is talking with officers.
Residents near the scene are being asked to stay in their homes and take shelter until further notice.
More to come...
