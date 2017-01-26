The Calgary Police Service has released three CCTV stills of a Mazda Protégé in connection with the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of Itgel Baatarsuren.

On Monday evening, shortly after 9:00 p.m., an injured Baatasuren was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre in the Beltline by the driver of a white Pontiac G5. The 22-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound that eventually proved fatal.

Police suspect the shooting occurred in the 900 block of 36 Street Northeast between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and have identified a vehicle of interest in connection with the incident. Investigators have secured surveillance footage of a vehicle that was in the area at the time.

The vehicle of interest is described as:

A Mazda Protégé sedan

Believed to be a 1999-2003 model

Dark coloured

Investigators have not determined if the vehicle or its occupants were involved in the fatal shooting or how many people were inside the car.

Anyone with information regarding the location of the vehicle of interest or the identities of the car’s occupant(s) is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.