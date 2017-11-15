The Calgary Police Service has released a photograph of an unknown woman who may hold information in connection with the death of 30-year-old Jordan Gregory Frydenlund.

On the evening of October 27, Frydenlund was the victim of an assault in the 700 block of 67 Avenue Southwest that proved fatal.

Investigators previously identified Jonathan Sylvanus Francis Sylvester as a person of interest in connection with the attack and have yet to locate him for questioning.

On Wednesday, police released the photograph of a woman who they believe may have witnessed the attack. Investigators suspect the woman and Sylvester are known to one another.

As of November 15, no arrests have been made in connection with the assault.

Anyone who can identify the woman in the photograph or has information regarding Sylvester’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.