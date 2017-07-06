The Calgary Police Service has released Calgary Transit surveillance video of an alleged robbery and assault that took place on a CTrain in early June.

According to police, a passenger was seated on a westbound Blue Line train shortly after 8:00 p.m. on June 5 when he was approached by a man. Surveillance video captured the suspect swatting the seated passenger’s cell phone out of his hands. The suspect proceeded to strike the passenger three times before picking up the man’s smart phone and exiting the train at the Calgary Zoo LRT station. Police say the suspect also threatened the victim.

The robbery suspect is described as an Indigenous male with a heavy build.

Several passengers were on the train at the time of the attack but no one intervened. The extent of the victim's injuries, if any, has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.