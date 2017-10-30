Calgary police have reopened a southeast business after receiving a suspicious call on Monday morning.

Police evacuated the Home Depot distribution centre in southeast Calgary after they said they received a threatening phone call about the building.

Officers were notified about the issue when they were contacted by an anonymous person who reportedly made a threat regarding the facility

Police told all the workers to leave the 1.2M square foot warehouse, located in the 6300 block f 106 Avenue S.E. as a precaution.

They have now allowed the workers to return to the building and say the threat was deemed not credible.