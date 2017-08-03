Members of the Calgary Police Service surrounded a home in the southwest community of Silverado following reports of a home invasion Thursday afternoon but a suspect was not located during their search of the building..

Officers responded to a location in the 200 block of Silverado Boulevard Southwest shortly after 5:30 p.m. after a woman ran with her children to a neighbouring home and indicated a man armed with a gun had entered her home.

Police entered the home but no one was inside.

A section of Silverado Boulevard was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffiic but has since reopened.

Police continue to search for the home invasion suspect. A description of the suspect has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.