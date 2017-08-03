CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police clear Silverado home as investigation into reported armed invasion continues
CPS units in the 200 block of Silverado Boulevard Southwest during the investigation into a home invasion
Published Thursday, August 3, 2017 6:49PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 3, 2017 7:59PM MDT
Members of the Calgary Police Service surrounded a home in the southwest community of Silverado following reports of a home invasion Thursday afternoon but a suspect was not located during their search of the building..
Officers responded to a location in the 200 block of Silverado Boulevard Southwest shortly after 5:30 p.m. after a woman ran with her children to a neighbouring home and indicated a man armed with a gun had entered her home.
Police entered the home but no one was inside.
A section of Silverado Boulevard was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffiic but has since reopened.
Police continue to search for the home invasion suspect. A description of the suspect has not been confirmed.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.