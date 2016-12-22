Police confirm southwest Calgary death not criminal in nature
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 8:18AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, December 22, 2016 8:36AM MST
Authorities investigating a death at a southwest Calgary hotel say that the incident is not criminal in nature.
At about 6:40 a.m., paramedics were called to the Econo Lodge Hotel, located in the 7500 block of Macleod Trail S.W. after a man in his 30s was found unresponsive.
EMS declared the man dead at the scene.
Officials say the circumstances around the man's death seemed suspicious at first, but a subsequent investigation by police and the Medical Examiner determined that he did not die as a result of a crime.
No further details are expected to be released.
