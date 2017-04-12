The rising death toll due to opioids is leading police to consider safe drug consumption sites as an alternative to arrests.

Alberta Health reports that there were 51 fentanyl overdose deaths between January 1st and February 11th this year in Alberta with half of those deaths occurring in Calgary.

Arrests by police don’t seem to be slowing the crisis down, and the Chief wants to try a new approach.

“In this instance we're really hopeful that a supervised consumption site in a clinical setting is the first really good opportunity to develop relationships with vulnerable, addicted people to help them target towards the treatment service they need,” said Chief Roger Chaffin.

Experts in drug addiction treatment agree there has to be a broadening of treatment options.

“Harm reduction has its place in the continuum, without a doubt a there needs to be a specific zone of safety valve if you will,” said Bruce Holstead, Fresh Start Recovery Centre.

The centre has seen a 30 per cent increase in the number of fentanyl addicts admitted in just a few years. Chris Guerin is one of them, and said fentanyl had taken over his life.

"It got to the point where I was homeless for 2.5 years, completely defeated by my addiction,” he said. “One of the worst things about being an addict is you feel isolated from family and society and being able to take this approach shows there's people willing to help and guide you into a solution.”

There is no timeline yet for when legal consumption sites might be set up in Calgary.