The man accused in the ‘Canada Creep’ case has been released on bail with strict conditions, but investigators in Calgary are working to find more victims.

Appearing via closed circuit TV on Thursday, accused voyeur Jeffrey Williamson was told he would not be allowed in the downtown core aside from court appearances or with written permission. He would also not be allowed to use a computer, smart phone or any other device that can record images, text or go online.

The man believed to be behind the @CanadaCreep account, shut down by Twitter earlier this week, was also told he would not be allowed to have any social media accounts or leave the province.

Williamson was arrested on Wednesday after a public tip alerted police to the existence of a social media account that victimized Calgary women, posting their images without their knowledge along with suggestive comments.

One woman, who recognized herself in the photos associated in the case, told CTV Calgary she first learned about the problem on Monday.

"I got home around 10 or 11 o'clock and I started recieve Facebook messages from my friends and also my fiancee got them as well with links to the video saying 'is this you?', 'what can we do?'"

The young woman, who won't be identified because of a publication ban, said she was shocked because she was going about her day when the video was taken.

"I was going to lunch. You're just walking to lunch on your average Friday and a couple of days later it pops up on the Internet; you don't expect that. Then, as I scrolled through and found out this page has been active for a full year, I was quite annoyed to see that."

She wanted to speak out in the hopes of helping other victims involved.

“For some of the younger women who had upskirts and focused in on other areas of their body and, you know, for 14 and 15-year-olds that had their faces recorded; that’s a lot more traumatizing than it was for me.”

The news of Williamson's arrest made her very happy, she said. "I think it's good that he's off the street and he can stop victimizing these women and the fact that police have seized hundreds of images and videos, that's protecting all of those women. Now that the police have that information, he can't distribute it to anyone."

Meanwhile, police are continuing to look through the hundreds of thousands of photos found on devices seized from a home in southeast Calgary.

They anticipate further charges as the investigation continues.

Williamson is expected back in court on July 24.