Calgary police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a CTrain on Monday evening and believe the victim may have been distracted.

On Monday night, at about 8:30 p.m., police say a 30-year-old man walked into the path of a northbound CTrain near the Whitehorn LRT Station.

The man was hit by the train and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver was assessed by was uninjured.

Through the course of their investigation, officials have determined that the warning signals were active and functioning properly, but the pedestrian appeared to have been distracted by his cellphone and was wearing earphones at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol had anything to do with the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously

