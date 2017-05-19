Calgary police say an undetermined death in a southeast parking lot on Thursday afternoon has been found to be not suspicious in nature.

Emergency crews were called to the 4700 block of 130 Avenue S.E. shortly before 4:30 p.m. for reports of an ‘unusual situation’ in a retail parking lot.

Officers and EMS attended the scene and found a man sitting inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A group of people also attended the scene and told CTV Calgary that the man found at the scene was Phil Popowich, a member of their family.

Popowich was last seen at the Ducky’s Pub in the 21000 block of 4 Street S.E. in the early morning hours of May 9.

Police say no other information will be released.