

CTV Calgary Staff





Mounties are investigating an assault that allegedly happened in a grocery store parking lot in Chestermere on Thursday evening and say a police dog set off a firearm while it was being recovered.

Police responded to reports of two males assaulting another male in a parking lot in the community at about 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses intervened and told police that one of the men produced a handgun but did not fire it.

The suspects fled the area and police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and released.

A police dog, that was working the scene, came across a handgun in a treed area and the weapon went off when the dog tried to retrieve it.

The dog was not injured and police say there were no people in the immediate vicinity.

Police are now looking for two suspects.

The first suspect is described as:

Dark skinned

175 to 180 cm or 5’9 to 5’11 tall

Slim build

Darker hair

Wearing a black hoodie and black pants

The second suspect is described as:

Ddark skinned

175 to 180 or 5’9 to 5’11 cm tall

Slim build

Dark hair

Wearing a black shirt, baseball cap and blue jeans

Police believe it was a targeted attack and say there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).