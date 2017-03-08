Policing agencies across the country are working to curb the flow of fentanyl and are working to educate the public on the risks associated with the synthetic opioid.

The public was invited to an information session at police headquarters on Tuesday evening to hear more about the dangers of the drug and the challenges of removing it from city streets.

“Fentanyl and the related issues aren’t something that we’re going to be able to just arrest our way out of because of the nature of the supply and why there is so much fentanyl out there right now,” said CPS S/Sgt. Jason Walker. “It’s where do we fit in the grand scheme of things as a variety of government agencies and not-for-profits look to address the broader piece of how do we, how do we reduce demand, and that means addressing the addiction related issues."

Police say fentanyl is not the only problem and that there are other drug related issues in Calgary.

“Methamphetamine is still an issue, cocaine is still an issue, marijuana, pending legalization, is still an issue, but what’s attracted everyone and why everyone’s gravitating to fentanyl is simply because of the number of deaths,” said Walker.

Opposition parties are calling on the NDP government to declare fentanyl a provincial health emergency and police say all agencies need to support each other to address the issue.

“It’s about making sure that we’ve got that broad spectrum of treatment related services out there for those that are having these addiction related issues that need help and need it now. That’s one of the biggest challenges that we’re facing on the produce and supply side. On the enforcement side of things, it’s about various levels of policing from the low-level street dealing to the mid-level traffickers to the trans-national organized criminal groups out there, that we have to better collaborate with our partner agencies and the federal government on tackling those in collaboration with the CBSA.”

Last year, there were 343 fentanyl-related deaths in Alberta.

