Members of the Calgary Police Service have released the identity of the victim of Monday night’s fatal shooting in the southeast.

According to police, 39-year-old Dion James Bear of Calgary succumbed in hospital following Monday evening’s shooting in the 100 block of Douglasbank Way S.E.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of a disturbance and a break-and-enter at a home in Douglasdale. On arrival, CPS members located a man suffering from life threatening injuries, a woman with serious injuries and a man with minor injuries. The injured parties were transported to hospital by ambulance where one of the men, later identified as Dion James Bear, died as a result of a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

An autopsy determined Bear’s death, which had previously been considered suspicious, was a homicide.

The unnamed woman’s injuries are believed to be the result of a fall or a leap from the second storey of the Douglasdale home.

Police have not released details regarding the suspect or suspects in connection with the fatal incident. The investigation into the matter continues.

Anyone with information regarding Monday’s homicide is asked to contact the CPS Homicide Unit tip line, 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers.