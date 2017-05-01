Calgary homicide detectives say a suspect in the suspicious death of a man at the Sunalta CTrain station Friday night has been identified.

Police are working to locate the man.

Around 11:20 p.m. Friday night, emergency crews were called to the CTrain station in the 1600 block of 10 Avenue Southwest following reports of a fight.

First responders located a man on the stairs on the east side of the station suffering from a serious stab wound.

His injuries proved fatal and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is underway and police expect to be able to release more details once it’scomplete.

However, police have not released the victim’s identity as they’re still trying to locate his family.

Investigators believe this was not a random incident and say CCTV from the station has provided significant evidence to assist in their investigation.