Police have now identified the victim of a homicide in southwest Calgary on Sunday.

Cyrus Ebrahimi, 29, was found dead inside a home in the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive S.W. by a family member.

His cause of death has not been released.

Meanwhile, RCMP in Revelstoke found a vehicle believed to be associated with a man sought by police in connection with the case

Officers found the 2006 Toyota Corolla in the community on Tuesday. A man was found inside the vehicle and was later declared dead by EMS at the scene.

He has not been identified at this time.

On Monday, police issued a request for tips from the public to locate 32-year-old Mohammadali Darabi. Darabi was wanted for questioning after his roommate was found dead in a home in the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive S.W. on Sunday.

The CPS Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the case and has sent a team to B.C. to assist.

