Calgary police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the northeast on Monday night following an autopsy on Tuesday.

22-year-old Itgel Baatarsuren, of Calgary, died in Foothills Hospital after he was shot sometime on Monday night in the area of the 900 block of 36 Street N.E.

Baatarsuren was originally left at the Sheldon Chumir Centre suffering from a gunshot wound by an unknown individual driving a white Pontiac G5.

Medical staff tended to the victim after the driver fled.

Baatarsuren was then taken to Foothills Hospital where he later died.

Police did catch up with the Pontiac G5 and questioned the driver, but released him without any charges.

Investigators are now working to find anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the 900 block of 36 Street N.E. between the hours of 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. on January 23.

Police believe that the shooting took place in a parking lot near the location.

Anyone with information about the movements of the car, the shooting, or any other information about this homicide, is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.