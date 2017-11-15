

CTV Calgary Staff





Police have confirmed that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a 15-year-old boy in northeast Calgary on Wednesday morning.

The call came in at about 5:00 a.m. from a home in the 5500 block of Maddock Drive N.E.

Officials found a teenage boy suffering from a neck wound and took him to hospital but he was reported dead on arrival.

"An autopsy has been completed and the victim has been identified as Leslie Sunwalk of Calgary," said CPS Acting Inspector Martin Schiavetta

A teenager was arrested by police at the scene but, as of Wednesday afternoon, the teen has not been charged.

"We do have a suspect in custody. The suspect is also 15 years old," said Schiavetta. "However, we are not in a position to lay charges at this time and the investigation is continuing."

"Both the suspect and the victim are known to each other."

A woman who lived in the community called the situation very sad. "I have never seen this happen since I've lived here. It's four years now. It's a surprise." She says the neighbourhood is very close-knit and everyone always helps out each other.

Investigators say Wednesday morning's snowfall hindered the collection of evidence.

Police have also confirmed that the home at the centre of the investigation is the same place where Tyler Sanderson, 24, was killed last year.

Sanderson was severely beaten at his mother's home and died of his injuries later in hospital. Two people, a man and a woman, are on trial for manslaughter in his death.