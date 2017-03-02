A video interview with police was shown to the jury at the trial for a Calgary man accused of murdering his girlfriend at her Mission area condo in 2014.

Scott Ferguson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Susan Elko, who was found stabbed to death in her southwest condo almost three years ago.

Ferguson and Elko were in a tumultuous relationship and the Crown says they argued on the day of her death.

In his opening statement on Monday, prosecutor Jonathan Hak, told the court that Ferguson stabbed Elko ten times in the neck and then left her to die.

On Thursday, the jury was shown a police interview from September 14, 2014 in which Ferguson tells the officer that Elko attacked him and that she grabbed a pocket knife that she had given him for his birthday.

“She started to open it. She was like opening it and then I just grabbed it and I like cut her and she was bleeding and I just don’t know what hap’ – it just – there was just blood everywhere,” he said.

Ferguson told Detective Matt Demarino that he took the knife away from her and that they then landed on the couch.

Demarino asked him how many times he stabbed her in the neck and Ferguson said “I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Ferguson said that Elko “died in his hands” and replied “yeah”’ when asked by Detective Demarino if he believed she was dead when he left the condo.

He sobbed through much of the interview and at times his comments were indiscernible.

Four hours of the nearly nine hour interview was shown to the 12 member jury.

The crown is expected to call its final witnesses on Friday and the trial is scheduled to continue next week.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)