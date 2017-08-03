

CTV Calgary Staff





A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi tractor-trailer unit on the QEII Highway north of Airdrie on Thursday morning and motorists can expect delays while police investigate.

Police responded to the crash just north of the Highway 72 overpass shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Motorists are being advised to expect significant delays if travelling northbound on the highway and police are rerouting traffic at exit 295 onto Highway 2A.

More to come...