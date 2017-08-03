CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investgate fatal crash on QEII Highway near Airdrie
A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a semi truck on Highway 2 on Thursday morning.
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Thursday, August 3, 2017 11:05AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 3, 2017 1:36PM MDT
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi tractor-trailer unit on the QEII Highway north of Airdrie on Thursday morning and motorists can expect delays while police investigate.
Police responded to the crash just north of the Highway 72 overpass shortly after 10:30 a.m.
Motorists are being advised to expect significant delays if travelling northbound on the highway and police are rerouting traffic at exit 295 onto Highway 2A.
More to come...