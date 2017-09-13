CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate after body found in Huntington Hills home
Police tape surrounds a home in the Huntington Hills area where a body was found inside the residence.
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 12:47PM MDT
Calgary police were called to home in the northeast on Wednesday after neighbours discovered a body in a home while doing a check on welfare.
Police have cordoned off a home in the 400 block of Huntbourne Way N.E. and say there are signs of a fire inside the residence.
Officials are working to determine if the fire and death are connected.
The Medical Examiner’s office has been called in and police are investigating.