Emergency crews were called to a crash in the city's southwest on Wednesday morning that sent a child and a woman to hospital.

The collision happened near Millbank Drive and Millrise Drive S.W. at about 9:00 a.m.

Police say a little girl was taken to hospital in critical condition and her grandmother was also transported with undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Paula Brown lives in the area and says she heard a honk and then a bang.

“I just assumed it was another car,” she said. “I saw two shoes on the ground and that was it and I really couldn’t see anything else and then paramedics and everyone, kind of, came onto the scene after, pretty fast.”

The intersection has been shut down to traffic and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

More to come…