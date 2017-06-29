Calgary police are looking for five men after a couple was robbed while at a car wash in the city’s southwest early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Mile Wide Car Wash on 17th Avenue and 34 Street SW just after midnight.

A man and a woman told police that they had just come out of a restaurant in the area and found that their vehicle had been broken into. They said that the windows had been smashed and some items were missing.

The couple then went to the car wash to clean up the glass and said that a group of men drove up to them and robbed them.

They said that at least one of the men had a gun and that the group made off with their cellphones, wallets and the woman’s purse.

The man was hit over the back of the head during the ordeal and was assessed by EMS at the scene and released. The woman was not injured in the incident.

Police are looking for the suspects and are also searching for two vehicles that are believed to be involved; one is a small, black car the other is a silver mini-van.

Investigators are working to determine if the vehicle break-in and the robbery that followed are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers

