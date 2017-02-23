

CTV Calgary Staff





Calgary police are investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found in a car in the middle on Centre Street on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Centre Street and 12th Avenue N at about 4:20 a.m. for reports of a man in medical distress.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in a car with bullet holes in it.

Police say a firearm was recovered from the scene and police officers lined up and did a grid search of the area, though it's not clear what they were looking for.

Centre Street was closed between 11th and 13th avenues until about 11:00 a.m.

Police have also identified a second scene in the 200 block of 10 Avenue N.E. that they believe may be connected to the man’s death.

"Investigators also identified a potential second scene at a resident located in the 200 block of 10th avenue NE. We now have officers who have secured that premise while investigators are working to determine what has occurred," said Duty Staff Sgt Asif Rashid. “It’s a busy thoroughfare, close to the downtown core so there might have been other witnesses as well and we appeal to those individuals that have information or were in the vicinity at the time to come forward.”

Investigators have secured the scene and say there is no risk to the public outside the cordoned off area.

Police are treating the man’s death as suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

“Suffice it to say that nothing is to indicate that this was a random incident at this point, we’re not concerned about public safety in general,” said Sgt. Rashid.

