Calgary police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing late Sunday night that sent a woman to hospital.

Officers were called to the scene in the 700 block of Whitehill Way N.E. at just before 11:00 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

They say that 20 people were inside the home when an altercation took place.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to hospital in life threatening condition but she’s since been upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators are canvassing the area for tips and are asking the public for any information they might have about the incident.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to contact police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637