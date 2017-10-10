Calgary police are looking into reports of shots fired in the community of Renfrew and have cordoned off the area to investigate.

Emergency crews responded to 15th Avenue and 4 Street N.E. just after 7:00 p.m. after a witness called 911.

Police found shell casings at the scene but say no injuries were reported.

Investigators say they will be at the scene for some time and so far there is no word on any suspects.