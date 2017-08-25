CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 5:53AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, August 25, 2017 8:25AM MDT
Calgary police are working to track down suspects in connection with a shooting that took place at a northeast home.
Officials say a number of residents in the community reported hearing the gunshots at about 12:30 a.m.
When police got to the scene, in the 500 block of Abadan Place N.E., they weren’t able to locate any vehicles or suspicious people in the area.
They didn’t find a weapon either.
Police did find a number of bullet holes through the front window of a home but say no one was injured in the incident.
Ismail Cure, a neighbour, says he fears for his safety.
"I live around here and then something happens like, it;s going to be bad for us."
Another man who did not want to be named says the trouble in the area is getting pretty common.
"It's once or twice a month that they're down on that corner. It's getting worse though; I can say that."
It’s early in the investigation and officials aren’t sure whether or not the incident is a targeted attack.
The home is the same place where police found a vehicle connected to another shooting a couple of weeks ago.
In that incident, a 19-year-old man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre suffering from gunshot wounds.
Three men, found with a backpack full of drugs and a handgun, were arrested in that incident.