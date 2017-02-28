The death of a woman who was found in medical distress outside a bank on Northland Drive last week is now considered a homicide and police are asking the public for help in the case.

Police were called to 4820 Northland Drive at about 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22 after a security guard found an injured woman outside the closed financial institution.

She was taken to hospital with head injuries and died a few days later.

“At this point, I don’t believe we know for sure if the assault occurred there or in that area or if she was dropped off there or what occurred,” said CPS Inspector Don Coleman.

The woman has been identified as 28-year-old Trisheena Simon and police believe she was the victim of a targeted attack.

Investigators are working to determine where Simon was before she was assaulted and believe she was last seen at one of the emergency shelters in the city last Monday or Tuesday.

“From that, to the point of where she was picked up by EMS would be important to outline who she may have been with,” said Coleman. “The best information we have is that Trisheena was somewhat transient and didn’t have a residence of her own and would have been in that particular situation for the last number of years.”

