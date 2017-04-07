Calgary police are looking for suspects in connection with a series of instances where property was vandalized and sprayed with anti-Muslim and anti-Middle-Eastern messages.

Early Thursday morning, police were notified about an SUV parked in the 2200 block of 48 Street N.E. that had been spray painted with racist messages targeting Islam and ‘Arabs’.

The vehicle had also been scratched multiple times with a key and had several of its windows smashed in.

Investigators say the owner of the SUV and home where it was parked were targeted because of their ethnicity because no other vehicles on the street suffered any damage.

Police say it is being investigated as a hate crime and anyone who has information is asked to come forward.

Police say these types of incidents have a big impact on the community.

“These are not minor offences. We take it very seriously and will pursue the people responsible to try to prevent other families from being victimized in the same way, simply because of their ethnicity or religion,” said Senior Constable Craig Collins, Hate Crimes Coordinator with the CPS.

There have been six investigations into hateful graffiti launched this year, including a recent case in a Ranchlands park.

Anyone with information on the Rundle incident is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637