Police investigate indecent act at northwest movie theatre
Police are appealing to the public for help to identify a person of interest in the case.
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 5:00PM MST
Calgary police are looking for help from the public to identify a person of interest after receiving a report about a man masturbating in a theatre in the city’s northwest at the end of January.
Officers responded to Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas on January 27th at about 8:30 p.m. after someone spotted the man.
Police say he left the theatre through an emergency exit after he realized he was being watched.
The man is described as:
- Caucasian
- In his 40s
- 170 to 175 cm or 5’7” to 5’9” tall
- Heavy build
- Light hair
- Wearing a black jacket and black pants
Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
TEXT: 274637
