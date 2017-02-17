Calgary police are looking for help from the public to identify a person of interest after receiving a report about a man masturbating in a theatre in the city’s northwest at the end of January.

Officers responded to Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas on January 27th at about 8:30 p.m. after someone spotted the man.

Police say he left the theatre through an emergency exit after he realized he was being watched.

The man is described as:

Caucasian

In his 40s

170 to 175 cm or 5’7” to 5’9” tall

Heavy build

Light hair

Wearing a black jacket and black pants

