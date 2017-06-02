Calgary police are looking for suspects in connection with an incident that took place in the Scotiabank Theatre on Thursday night.

Police were called to the scene at about 8:40 p.m. for reports that someone set off a can of pepper spray in one of the theatre’s auditoriums.

About 70 people were forced out of the area, all suffering from exposure to the chemicals.

Paramedics assessed patients at the scene and no one was seriously injured.

Police are searching for the suspects responsible for the incident.