Calgary police are trying to find any suspects in connection with a home invasion that took place in the southeast on Tuesday.

Investigators say a number of people entered a home on Copperstone Grove at about 1:30 a.m.

The four residents told police that the suspects were armed with a gun, but they haven’t been able to confirm that.

No one was hurt in the incident and police say they don’t know if the two groups of people knew each other.