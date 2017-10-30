Police say the search for suspects connected to a home invasion on Elbow Drive S.W. early Monday is still ongoing.

Investigators say they were called to a home in the 8900 block of Elbow Drive at about 2:00 a.m. after someone reported a house being broken into.

Officers scoured the scene and discovered an empty bullet casing, but aren't sure if it's from this incident or not.

No one was hurt inside the home and the residents are not being cooperative with police.

The investigation is stil ongoing.