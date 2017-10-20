Calgary police are still looking for victims and suspects after someone allegedly opened fire on a vehicle on Friday morning.

Officers were called to a scene on 1 Street, between 5 and 6 Avenue S.E. at about 2:30 a.m.

They say a cab driver called 911 and told them that he'd seen someone shoot at a vehicle in the area.

When officers arrived, they discovered a motorcycle dumped at the side of the road. That's what police have centred their investigation on right now, but haven't said anything about how it could be involved or where the driver could be.

No victims have been found and no one has showed up at any hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators haven't released any information about suspects or possible vehicles in the incident, but they are requesting any witnesses to come forward or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police had blocked off the area for the investigation, but have now reopened it for drivers.