Calgary police are looking for suspects in connection with a shooting that took place early Monday morning that was a random attack.

Officers were called to the scene on the upper deck of the Centre Street Bridge at about 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots being fired.

When they got there, they found a vehicle with two people inside who said that another vehicle pulled up alongside them while they were driving and opened fire.

No one was injured in the attack, but the vehicle was damaged by the gunfire.

There is no information on the other vehicle or descriptions of any of the suspects.

Investigators say that it looks like the shooting was a random attack.

The area was shut down for a couple of hours after the incident, but it has since reopened.

Police say that this latest incident doesn’t have any connection to another shooting on Centre Street on Sunday evening, but they are investigating every angle just to be sure.

That incident took place at about 5:00 p.m. on Centre Street N. where a man was spotted walking around with a gunshot wound.

EMS took the man to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe that that incident was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637