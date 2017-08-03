CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate serious assault in Dalhousie
Published Thursday, August 3, 2017 11:28AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 3, 2017 12:28PM MDT
A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after an assault in the city’s northwest on Thursday morning.
Police responded to the 4700 block of Dalton Drive NW at about 9:00 a.m. and called EMS.
Paramedics transported a 37-year-old woman to Foothill Medical Centre in critical condition.
