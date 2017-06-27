A man has been taken to hospital in life threatening condition after he was shot at a residence in the city’s southwest on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of 11 Avenue SW at about 6:35 p.m. for reports that a man was shot while inside one of the units in the building.

EMS officials say the man in his 30s was found outside and was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages but that three men were seen leaving the scene in a medium-blue, 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously