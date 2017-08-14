CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate shooting in northeast Calgary
A man is in hospital after he was shot in northeast Calgary on Sunday night.
Published Monday, August 14, 2017 6:33AM MDT
A Calgary man is in hospital after he was shot on Sunday night in the northeast.
Police say they were called to Pinehill Place N.E. at around 8:30 p.m. by a female resident who heard the shooting take place.
The suspect was gone when police arrived.
The male victim was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Investigators are continuing to speak with witnesses.