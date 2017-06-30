Calgary police shut down a busy road in the Beltline to investigate after an injured man was found in the parking lot of a strip mall along 17th Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of 17th Avenue SW just before midnight on Thursday.

EMS transported a man in his 20s to hospital in serious condition.

Police cordoned off the roadway for about 15 minutes and Gang Suppression team members were at the scene investigating.

More to come…