Calgary police continue to investigate a shooting outside a northeast sports bar that send one man to hospital with serious gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Juliet’s Castle Sports Bar, located at 16 Avenue and 4 Street N.E., at approximately 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they learned of a fight that had taken place inside the bar that escalated outside to the point where shots were fired.

Original reports indicated that the altercation resulted in two men being injured, but police now say that only one person, a man in his 20s, was shot in the incident.

Police say that man left the scene before they arrived and had driven himself to the Peter Lougheed Centre for help.

Early indications are that a heavy-set black male with dreadlocks is believed to be involved in the incident, but police are finding it difficult to gather information given that patrons who witnessed the shooting left the area soon afterwards.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was at the business when the altercation took place.

16 Avenue was closed for a short period after the call, but it has now reopened before the morning rush hour.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org