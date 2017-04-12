Police are continuing to investigate the scene after shots rang out in southeast Calgary on Tuesday night, with the bullets hitting a condo building.

Police say that the gunshots were heard around 9:00 p.m. in the 500 block of 6 Avenue S.E.

The incident was reported to 911 by a woman who heard the shots.

Officers blocked off the area and took a number of people into custody, but it’s not clear if they were directly involved in the incident or were merely witnesses that police wanted to speak with.

They have since been released.

The bullets appeared to go through a window of a condo building and shell casings were found on the pavement nearby.

Several more casings were found on the LRT tracks, so the CPS shut down trains between City Hill and Bridgeland for the investigation.

Shuttle buses were brought in to help commuters on their way.

No one was found injured at the scene and police say that it appears a number of the gunshots were fired from a vehicle.

Brian Carnahan, who lives in the area, said he heard popping noises.

"After that, there were a lot of police here. It looked like they were looking for shell casings or something."

He said he heard about a dozen shots and looked out the window but he couldn't see anything.

Luke Davis said he saw a number of people being arrested by members of the Gang Unit.

"They taped off the street and it was pretty much under wraps."

He said he's never seen anything like this in the community before. "It's generally pretty quiet. Not a lot goes on here so it's pretty surprising to see something like that happen."

Police are working to track down any suspects in the incident.