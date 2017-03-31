Police investigate stabbing in southwest Calgary
A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in southwest Calgary early Friday morning.
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 5:50AM MDT
Calgary police have arrested one person in connection with a stabbing that took place early Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on 26 Street S.W. just south of Bow Trail at about 2:20 a.m.
A man was taken to hospital in serious condition, but police say the stabbing was the result of a domestic situation.
The suspect in custody is cooperating with the investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Police investigate stabbing in southwest Calgary
- Mosque with reputation tied to radicalization to relocate, imam embraces fresh start
- Abortion drug now available in Canada, but how easy is it to get?
- Family blocked from flight because of signature on daughter's passport
- Large drone in near-miss with London airliner at 10,000 feet